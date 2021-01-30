Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.82. 6,002,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,240. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.