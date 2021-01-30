Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

