Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

