JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €153.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €173.00 ($203.53).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €192.00 ($225.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €283.70 ($333.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.00.

About MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.