JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $44.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

