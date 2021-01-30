JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Underweight

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

EC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

