JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

