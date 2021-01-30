JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

