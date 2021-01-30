Juggernaut 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150,859.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $787,054.12 and approximately $150,859.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00262942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.