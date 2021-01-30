Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.

JNPR traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $24.42. 12,346,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.