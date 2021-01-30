Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $86,612.59

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 98.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Jupiter has a market cap of $86,612.59 and approximately $142.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 113.5% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036030 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.