Karbo Market Capitalization Tops $619,602.62 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $619,602.62 and $87.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00405340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,909,369 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

