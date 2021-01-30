KardiaChain (KAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. KardiaChain has a market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00131845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,578.92 or 0.90571407 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io.

KardiaChain Coin Trading

