Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.09 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $111.09 million and approximately $53.77 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00006905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00188738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.23 or 0.01684774 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,661,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

