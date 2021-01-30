Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KWHIY stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

KWHIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

