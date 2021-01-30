KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $609.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $609.00 and traded as high as $728.20. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) shares last traded at $724.00, with a volume of 1,054,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 565.63 ($7.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 688.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

