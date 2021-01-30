KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Short Interest Up 237.5% in January

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

