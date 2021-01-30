KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

NYSE:KB opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

