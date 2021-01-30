KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 290.4% from the December 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.0 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. KBC Group has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

