KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 335 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in McKesson by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,387. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.