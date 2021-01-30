KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 3,858 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,713. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

