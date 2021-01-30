KCS Wealth Advisory Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.