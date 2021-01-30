KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 2,226 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,953,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,759,000 after buying an additional 1,406,544 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 454,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 70,855 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 361,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1,804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 267,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 159,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 308,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,048. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

