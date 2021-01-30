KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 291 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,021,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $279,167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,357. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.