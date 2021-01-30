KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 10,916 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

BBD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,552,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,244,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

