Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

