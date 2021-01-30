Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,641 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,852.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

