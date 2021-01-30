Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,176 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

