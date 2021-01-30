Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7,330.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

