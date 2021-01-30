Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNOV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $30.19.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.