Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.