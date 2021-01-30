KeyCorp Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $70.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

CVLT opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

