KeyCorp Comments on Autoliv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

