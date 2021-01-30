KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

FISV stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

