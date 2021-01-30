KeyCorp Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,437,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,975,000 after buying an additional 433,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.