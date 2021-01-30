Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $141.59. 2,065,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

