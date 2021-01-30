Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Shares Gap Up to $77.00

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $80.20. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 413,285 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

