Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.