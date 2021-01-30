Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

