Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Kin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $61.57 million and $705,694.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00131022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

