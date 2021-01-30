Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.77

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and traded as high as $182.58. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $181.14, with a volume of 112,182 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 212.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$176.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.34.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3279351 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total value of C$4,777,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at C$4,551,513.87. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Insiders sold 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681 in the last quarter.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

