Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 281.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.