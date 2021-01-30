Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Cut by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,327,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,566. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

