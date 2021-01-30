Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.80

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 59756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

