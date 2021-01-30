Kismet Acquisition One Corp’s (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 2nd

Kismet Acquisition One’s (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kismet Acquisition One had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:KSMTU opened at $11.10 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSMTU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $391,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

