KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $299.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

Get KLA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

Shares of KLAC opened at $280.07 on Thursday. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.