Klimatas Trading 30.6% Higher This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,398.48 and approximately $543.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 169.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.