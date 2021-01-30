Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

KNX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

