Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in January

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 18,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

