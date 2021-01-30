Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

